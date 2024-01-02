The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Edmonton Oilers as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Philadelphia Flyers are north of the border for their first game of 2024 to take on the Edmonton Oilers. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Flyers are 19-12-5 this season, but they have lost four of their last five games. Those have been tight games, but a loss is a loss. Philadelphia has already played the Oilers in this game, and they were able to skate away with a win. In that game, Cam Atkinson scored two goals to lead the team. Both Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett recorded two assists. Carter Hart made 22 saves on 23 shots to help the Flyers record the win, as well. That game was back in October though, so keep that in mind.

The Oilers are now 18-15-1 after a tough start to the season. They have won their last five games, and in their last 20 games, the Oilers are 14-6-0. Edmonton is finally playing as the team everyone expects them to, and it will get scary to play them as the season goes on. With 37 points on the season, the Oilers sit just three points out of the final wild card spot, and there is plenty of season left. Expect the Oilers to continue to get better.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Oilers Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: ML (+142)

Edmonton Oilers: ML (-172)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How to Watch Flyers vs. Oilers

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Flyers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Philadelphia is likely to start Carter Hart in this game. He has already held the Oilers to one goal in a game this season, and Hart will need to be at the top of his game in this one, as well. The Oilers have been playing much better, but Hart is having a good year all around. Hart allows less than three goals per game this season, and his save percentage is .915 for the season.

Hart allowed just 12 goals in the month of December through five starts. If you take away the game against the Red Wings, he allowed just six goals in four starts. His save percentage was .929 in December, and he has been one of the better goalies in the NHL. This game is going to be won in the defensive zone for the Flyers, so Hart needs to be good.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Forget about what happened in the first game played between these two teams. They are both different since that October game, and the Oilers have only improved. In their last 10 games alone, the Oilers are 7-3-0, and they have scored 3.80 goals per game. This team led the NHL in scoring last season, and they are playing like it recently. If the Oilers can continue to score, no matter who they play, they will win this game.

Edmonton will most likely have Stuart Skinner in net this game. He has been playing very well lately. In December, Skinner allowed just 2.26 goals per game, and his save percentage was .915. Those numbers are much better than his season average, so his play is improving. If Skinner can have a good game against a solid Flyers team, the Oilers will win this game.

Final Flyers-Oilers Prediction & Pick

I am expecting a good game between these two teams in this one. However, I can not look past the way the Oilers have been playing lately. Especially with this game being played in Canada, I am going to take the Oilers to win.

Final Flyers-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-172), Over 6.5 (-115)