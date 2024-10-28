The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a big win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. They hoped to make it three straight wins on Monday as they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. If they are going to pull out the win, though, they will have to do so without 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Connor McDavid.

McDavid was skating in the offensive zone when he seemed to stumble and fall to the ice. Replay showed that he was tripped by a Blue Jackets player. McDavid did get back on his feet and seemed to be in some discomfort. The Oilers have ruled him out, citing a lower-body injury.

Connor McDavid has had a fine start to the season, though it is below his usual standard. The three-time Hart Trophy winner is tied with Leon Draisaitl for the team lead with 10 points in nine games. Overall, the Oilers have struggled offensively early on, so this slower start could be contributed to that.

When McDavid is on his game, he is the best player in the world. This was certainly on display during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. McDavid led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. McDavid became the third player in NHL history to score 40 or more points in a single postseason, as well. He also set the single postseason record for assists with 34.

If McDavid is out long-term, it will be a huge blow to the Oilers' Stanley Cup ambitions. Hopefully, he avoided a serious injury and Edmonton is simply being cautious. Fans should certainly keep their eyes on this situation as the team provides updates on McDavid's condition following their game with the Blue Jackets.