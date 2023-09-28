The Edmonton Oilers have the two best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, that could soon change. Draisaitl hits the open market in 2025, and McDavid will follow suit in 2026. As a result, the pressure for the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup sooner rather than later is nearing a fever pitch.

For McDavid, winning the Stanley Cup is much more than a childhood dream. The Oilers superstar wants to go down as one of the greatest to lace up a pair of skates. And in order to do that, he believes he must win the Stanley Cup at some point in his career.

“I think hockey is a team game, but with that being said, all those great guys have won before and it’s certainly something that we’re after in Edmonton,” McDavid said Wednesday, via NHL.com. “There has been no shortage of talk or coverage on that, but I certainly feel that the greats have all won and that’s what you have to do.”

The urgency to win the Stanley Cup for the Oilers star is quite understandable. Though he's only 26, McDavid is entering his ninth season in the league. The Oilers star has won the Hart Memorial Trophy three times and the Art Ross five times to date.

Producing at a high level is certainly desirable. That said, putting up incredible point totals isn't the most important thing in the world. And if the team fails to win it all, then those incredible point totals don't exactly matter.

“Obviously, it’s cool when someone like that says that about you, but with that being said, numbers are kind of irrelevant at this point,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “We want to produce, but we want to win games and that’s the main thing.”