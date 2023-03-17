Another night, another historic achievement for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

With his NHL-leading 74th assist Thursday night, McDavid now has 130 points on the season, the first 130-point campaign since Mario Lemieux and Jaromír Jágr both reached that number during the 1995-96 season. McDavid is the 24th player in league history with 130 points in a season.

McDavid also became the first Oiler to hit that mark since some guy named Wayne Gretzky did it in the 1987-88 season.

Following a career-high 123-point season a year ago, McDavid eclipsed that mark in his 65th game this year. He continues his runaway MVP campaign as the Oilers jostle for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Currently in his eighth NHL season, McDavid has tallied 100 points in six of those seasons. That puts him sixth on the all-time list for century-mark seasons. Only Gretzky, Lemieux, Marcel Dionne, Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny have more.

Still just 26 years old, McDavid has a real chance at breaking some of Gretzky’s all-time records. The 100-point season record may be the most attainable. Gretzky achieved the feat 15 times in his 20-year career.

With 13 games remaining on the Oilers’ schedule, McDavid surely will reach the 140-point threshold. Can he get to 150? It hasn’t been done since Lemieux in the aforementioned 1995-96 season, but with a point-per-game average of 1.88, McDavid is currently on pace for 154 points.

Once Wayne Gretzky retired, the hockey world couldn’t fathom another player remotely close to his caliber. While Gretzky is still undoubtedly one-of-one, Connor McDavid has given a new generation of hockey fans a lot to be excited about throughout his career.