A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There isn’t a more prolific duo in the NHL today than Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers. Each player is in the midst of an incredible 2022-23 season. In fact, they just pulled off a feat the league has only seen for the first time since the 1970s.

Via the official Twitter account of NHL Public Relations:

“For just the second time in NHL history, the same teammates were the first two players to 100 points in consecutive seasons (also Phil Esposito & Bobby Orr from 1973-74 to 1974-75).”

The feat was finally achieved by the duo Tuesday night with Leon Draisaitl scoring his second goal of the game against the Ottawa Senators at home in the second period. Draisaitl entered the Senators game needing just two more points to hit the 100-point mark for the second year in a row together with Connor McDavid, who already had 127 points before the meeting with Ottawa.

Back in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, Connor McDavid generated a total of 123 points on 44 goals and 79 assists, while Draisaitl had 110 points on 55 goals and 55 assists, with each player skating a total of 80 games.

McDavid had a goal and an assist against Ottawa, while Draisaitl had two goals to lead the Oilers to a 6-3 victory.

For all the points they have scored this season, the duo of McDavid and Draisaitl is going to have to keep on producing to keep the Oilers in contention for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With their win against Ottawa, the Oilers improved to 37-23-7 for 82 points, putting them in the third spot in the Pacific Division — but only by a point ahead of the Seattle Kraken.