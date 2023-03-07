Connor McDavid is the best player in the game of hockey, setting a new career high in points after scoring two goals, including the game winner, in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 win over the buffalo sabres on Monday night.

The hockey world is now beginning to wonder if he truly is the greatest hockey player to ever lace up a pair of skates, after he’s put up an astounding 124 points and counting in just 65 games in 2022-23.

The superstar is basically a shoo-in to win his third Hart Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player in his eighth season, and he helped the Oilers get a crucial two points with his 12th multigoal game of the season.

“I saw someone that was competitive right from the puck drop,” coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game, according to ESPN. “Connor’s at a different evolutionary stage in his game right now, and I think everyone saw that here tonight.”

“He’s got 50-plus for a reason, he doesn’t need many [shots],” Sabres coach Don Granato echoed. “He’s done that to lots of teams and goaltenders, and he was ready for his opportunities. That’s what makes him special.”

McDavid scored the game winning goal 3:23 into the third period, just minutes after the Sabres had tied the game at two.

“Who’s more likely to make a big play than him?” forward Zach Hyman said about the go-ahead goal. “He’s the best player in the world, and he’s pushing his own boundaries. He’s been driving the bus for a long time and continues to get better.”

The Sabres continue to fight for a wildcard spot in a clogged Eastern Conference, while Connor McDavid and the Oilers are making a push to win the Pacific Division in 2023 with under 20 games left.

They’ll take on the NHL-leading Boston Bruins next on Thursday night.