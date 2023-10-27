The Edmonton Oilers entered the 2023-2024 NHL season with expectations to compete for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division. However, they have gotten off to a 1-5-1 start and have just three points through the early stages of the year, so it's been a frustrating time for them.

Defenseman Darnell Savage was clearly frustrated after yet another loss on Thursday, a 3-0 defeat to the New York Rangers. In his postgame comments, Savage admitted that everybody needs to be better with an NSFW message, via the team's social media account.

“We gotta be better, like to a man. Simple as that,” Savage said. “That's the dialogue. Everyone knows. It's easy to point fingers and whatnot. Everyone just look in the mirror at this point and do a whole lot f*****g better.”

"We have to reset, can’t feel sorry for ourselves & move on." Darnell Nurse looks ahead after the 3-0 defeat at @RogersPlace. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/FOMOVhQk35 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 27, 2023

The Oilers are playing without superstar Connor McDavid as he is dealing with an injury, so that's a massive blow. But, nonetheless, nobody is using that as an excuse. Darnell Savage also mentions that the defense has been a huge problem and needs to improve.

“I've been here for nine years, and it's always the D. For us, we do have to be better. We can't be relying on our goaltenders to make five, six two-on-one saves a night. Can't be putting our partners and goalies in bad spots. But at the same point, there's six guys on the ice at all times, and we gotta be out there helping each other.”

The Oilers were getting showers of boos on their home ice on Thursday night, so it's definitely a tough time for Edmonton right now. They will try to turn things around with a game against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.