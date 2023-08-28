A familiar face will have a chance to play for the Edmonton Oilers once again.

The team has signed Sam Gagner to a professional tryout following the addition of Brandon Sutter, as announced Monday.

The Oilers drafted Gagner way back in 2007 with the sixth overall pick. He played 402 games for the franchise through the 2013-14 campaign, scoring 88 goals and supplying 158 assists. The veteran then left and played for the Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vancouver Canucks before returning to Edmonton in 2018-19.

In that season, Gagne played 60 games and had 22 points overall. He spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets, who lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gagner is a well-liked figure by Oilers fans and at 34, still has something left in the tank. As we know, Edmonton can always use more defensemen, too.

February 2nd, 2012 was the best day of Gagner's NHL career, matching a franchise record with eight points in a single game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey are the only others to pull off that feat.

The Oilers will be looking to finally make a Stanley Cup run in 2023-24 after a disappointing second-round exit a few months ago. Despite having a superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl plus no shortage of help around them, Edmonton couldn't get past the eventual champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton also signed Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard to extensions this summer. If Sutter and Gagner can break the roster, they should come in handy defensively.