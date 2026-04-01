Stephen Curry acknowledged the business realities behind trade discussions involving Draymond Green and Giannis Antetokounmpo, offering a measured response as the Golden State Warriors navigate the final stretch of the 2025–26 season. Curry addressed the situation in a recent interview with ESPN’s Anthony Slater, emphasizing both perspective and understanding of the league’s transactional nature.

“I didn't spend time on the conversation,” Curry said. “But I guess Giannis is the only one that would've made sense. And I think, to his point, any team would've looked at that. But we never got there. I guess I'm the only one that is off the board, out of the conversation, but you have to be naïve to not understand the business side of it.”

Green, a central figure in Golden State’s championship core, was reportedly included in conceptual trade frameworks that would have brought Antetokounmpo to the Warriors from the Milwaukee Bucks. While no deal materialized, the discussions underscored the franchise’s willingness to explore significant roster changes.

In the same report, Green reflected on the situation, acknowledging both the emotional reaction and the reality of the business. He admitted there was an initial moment of disbelief before quickly recognizing the caliber of player involved in the discussions, noting that a potential deal centered on Antetokounmpo would carry a different level of weight.

Curry also reflected on the team’s injury setbacks and their impact on the season, pointing to multiple key absences.

“Jimmy got hurt and then my knee blows up,” Curry said. “Didn't think I'd be out this long. But the biggest thing with Draymond is he's been available. I just hope that there's something to play for at the end that makes it all worth it. That's part of the reason I want to come back is to see that through.”

Stephen Curry’s absence, Draymond Green’s role intersect with Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors

Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Golden State’s 135–112 win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 19, a setback that further complicated the team’s rotation and depth. Curry has also been sidelined, missing 25 consecutive games due to right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome.

The two-time MVP has appeared in just 39 games this season, with his last outing coming in a 131–124 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30. Despite the extended absence, Curry is expected to return before the regular season concludes, aiming to provide a late boost as the Warriors push for postseason positioning.

Golden State enters Wednesday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (57–18) with a 36–39 record, holding the 10th seed in the Western Conference as the play-in tournament approaches. The team remains focused on building momentum despite uncertainty surrounding its roster and future direction.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (30–45) have already been eliminated from playoff contention, marking their first missed postseason appearance since the 2015–16 season. Milwaukee’s situation has only intensified speculation around Antetokounmpo, whose future continues to be a focal point across the league.

As the regular season winds down, Curry’s comments, along with Green’s reflection, highlight a shared understanding within the Warriors organization that even foundational players are not immune to trade discussions when a talent like Antetokounmpo becomes available.