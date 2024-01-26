The Oilers just did something that hasn't been accomplished in more than 30 years.

The Edmonton Oilers are scorching hot, having won 15 games in a row.

The Oilers broke the NHL record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian franchise when they beat the Flames earlier this week for their 13th-consecutive win.

What's impressive about the Oilers' streak is how it compares to their play at the start of the season. Evander Kane and crew struggled a bit out of the gate but have clearly righted the ship. In fact, they've turned things around so significantly, that they've accomplished something that has only been done one other time in the last 80 years of sports history, according to OptaSTATS:

“On December 19, the @EdmontonOilers were 13-15-1 (.466). They are 15-0-0 since. They're the second MLB/NBA/NHL team in the last 80 years to have a sub-.500 record at least 15 games into a season and then win 15 in a row. The other was the 1991 Twins, who went on to win the WS.”

If that 1991 Minnesota Twins team is any indication, Oilers fans should start making Stanley Cup Finals plans now.

The Oilers are now 28-15-1. Their 57 points puts them in third place in the Pacific Division and sixth place in the NHL Western Conference.

In addition to being just the fifth team in NHL history to have a 15-game winning streak, the Oilers are 23-3-0 in their past 26 games and have gone a franchise-record 13 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.

The 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins hold the NHL record with 17 wins in a row.

Up next for the Oilers: Edmonton takes on the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.