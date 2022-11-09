By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Edmonton Oilers star forward Evander Kane was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after his wrist was sliced open by the skate of Tampa Bay Lightning’s Pat Maroon. In what was a terrifying scene, blood could be seen pouring from Kane’s wrist, and the 31-year-old looked horrified as he raced off the ice and into the locker room. Just after the incident took place, Kane’s ex-wife, Anna Kane, seemingly took a shot at her ex-husband over his injury, posting some suggestive photos to her Instagram story and writing “Only smiles over here” while promoting her OnlyFans account.

Wtf pic.twitter.com/WLeas31Fiv — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) November 9, 2022

While her ex-husband was dealing with a mortifying wrist injury, Anna decided to bizarrely try to troll Evander Kane, only to stir up a bit of controversy in the process.

Fans were quick to bash her for the posts, some of which she eventually removed from her story.

Anna Kane posts ‘only smiles over here’ and promotes her only fans after her ex husband, Evander, got his wrist slit by a skate and was transported to a hospital. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/2ss2Z5Imjp — CenterIceHockey (@CenterIcefb) November 9, 2022

Anna and Evander Kane went through a messy divorce that saw heinous allegations cast upon both parties from one another. Evander Kane was awarded custody of their daughter via the divorce proceedings. The couple got married in 2018 but it was a short-lived union, officially splitting up in 2021.

Clearly, there’s a lot of bad blood between the two.

The Oilers announced that Kane will be forced to miss some time after undergoing surgery to repair his injured wrist on Tuesday night. The Oilers forward posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning to thank fans for their support during the terrifying injury situation.

Her posts were certainly out of pocket, and while Anna Kane has since deleted some of the more controversial posts, the internet kept receipts.