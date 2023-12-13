Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard's first showdown lived up to the hype.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid made sure to give Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard his “Welcome to the NHL” moment during their first matchup against each other at Rogers Center on Tuesday. As posted by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, McDavid played the defense as he prevented Bedard from scoring the puck on his first shift.

Connor McDavid prevents Connor Bedard from getting a shot off on his first shift. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/DiEf0MXDSf — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 13, 2023

Bedard, however, was relentless. Just a few minutes later, the 2023 1st overall pick skated down the left wing and fired an absolute laser from the left face-off circle to open the scoring festivities. Of course, that came with bragging rights as he can tell the Oilers captain he scored first on him in their first showdown against each other.

The goal extended Bedard's road points streak to 10 games, where he has tallied 14 points for nine goals and five assists. This is now the second-longest streak by a player 18 years old or younger. Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon owns the record at 16 games, when accomplished the feat during the 2013-14 season.

Nonetheless, Bedard's goal proved to be Chicago's lone score on the evening, as the Oilers eventually routed the Blackhawks, 4-1, to notch their eighth straight victory.

McDavid finished the game with two assists to also extend his points streak to double-figures. Throughout this run, the Oilers center has notched 25 points with six goals and 19 assists.

This was a highly-anticipated showdown between the two Connors, and while Bedard got the first goal, McDavid did end up with the last laugh. Nonetheless, it's safe to say the two stars lived up to the hype.