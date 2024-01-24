Skinner, Oilers keep win streak alive with 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Edmonton Oilers won their 14th consecutive game on Tuesday on the back of another stellar performance from goalie Stuart Skinner. Skinner stopped 27 shots in Edmonton's 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, earning his 11th straight win between the pipes.

Tuesday's win meant a little more for Skinner as he broke Grant Fuhr's franchise record for consecutive goalie wins in Oilers history. Fuhr, one of 40 goaltenders in the Hockey Hall of Fame, won 10 consecutive starts with Edmonton in 1986.

“It means a lot,” Skinner said, per the team. “I was feeling a lot of emotion, especially when I went out on the ice as the First Star there just because it's pretty cool being able to break a record from one of the best goalies to ever live. So obviously, he's a guy that I look up to, a guy that I've talked to, and he's just one of the best, so I'm very fortunate to be able to break it.”

Skinner has stood on his head throughout this winning streak, posting a .949 save percentage across the 11 games. He's allowed 16 goals during that span, holding opponents to one or no goals in six games.

Skinner's streak is more impressive considering he was shelled in his two starts before the streak began. He allowed eight goals in those two games, stopping 35 of the 43 shots he faced.

Overall this season, Skinner has 22 wins in 32 starts with a 2.49 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. He has two shutouts, one of which came during this streak.

Oilers can't stop winning

It's been over a month since the Oilers lost a game and Edmonton is on the prowl for more history as their win streak approaches all-time status.

Edmonton joined six other teams with at least 14 consecutive wins and are now three wins shy of matching the all-time mark set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins won 17 straight before ending the streak with a tie in their regular-season finale (the NHL did not have shootouts until the 2005-06 season).

The Oilers have two more games before the NHL All-Star break. Getting the streak to 16 before the break would set up a must-see matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6 with Edmonton in touching distance of the record.