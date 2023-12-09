Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made a bold claim about teammate Evan Bouchard after defeating the Minnesota Wild.

The Edmonton Oilers are on a roll right now. Edmonton defeated the Minnesota Wild on Friday night to earn their sixth consecutive victory. Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice in the win against Minnesota. And after the game, he earned some interesting praise from teammate Stuart Skinner.

Skinner met with the media on Friday night where he praised his teammate. Within that praise, the Oilers goalie also made a rather bold claim about Bouchard's shot. “The Bouch bomb, he does have a bomb. It is pretty incredible how hard he can shoot it,” Skinner said, via ESPN. “I think he has got potentially the hardest shot in the NHL.”

Skinner wasn't the only one who praised the defenseman's shooting ability. Head coach Kris Knoblauch hasn't been on the job long. But what he's seen in a short amount of time has left him impressed.

“There’s plenty of guys that can place a shot in the right position but not many can hammer it like that,” the Oilers head coach said, via ESPN. “There’s very few that can do both.”

Evan Bouchard has been impressive for the Oilers

Bouchard has looked incredible offensively so far this season. He has seven goals through 24 games, leaving him one away from matching his total from last season. The 24-year-old also has 27 points through these first 24 games.

This is certainly a big sign for the Ontario native. He posted back-to-back 40+ point seasons before the 2023-24 campaign. However, this current form could see Bouchard make a massive leap into the 70-, 80-, or even 90-point territory.

As Skinner and Knoblauch mentioned, a major reason for this is his shot. Oilers fans certainly should keep their eyes on Evan Bouchard the rest of the way. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep this offensive production up and place himself among the best offensive defensemen in the league.