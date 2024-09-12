The Edmonton Oilers signed Leon Draisaitl to a huge eight-year contract extension this summer. Edmonton's front office did well to sign Draisaitl and avoid losing him to NHL Free Agency next summer for nothing. However, they have to get back into the negotiating room sometime soon, this time with Connor McDavid.

McDavid is eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1, 2025. The Oilers superstar signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension in 2017. But he figures to earn a healthy raise on his next deal. McDavid isn't taking these talks lightly, either. He is considering everything ahead of contract discussions with Edmonton.

“Everything’s a factor,” the 27-year-old said, via NHL.com. “Obviously, my loyalty to Edmonton, the fans, the organization, the loyalty to the players, all while understanding my will to win, my desire to win. All while balancing my family, my need to see them and spend time with them and make sure the people I care about are good. I think there are so many factors that go into a decision like that.”

Leon Draisaitl wants Oilers to re-sign Connor McDavid

As mentioned, the Oilers kept Leon Draisaitl around for the long haul this summer. Over the last few seasons, he and Connor McDavid have emerged as the best one-two punch in the entire league. Their dominance nearly led the Oilers to a Stanley Cup in 2024. And it did lead McDavid to a Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As a result, Draisaitl's stance on a McDavid contract extension should come as a surprise to no one. “Obviously, I’d be lying if I said I don’t want him there forever. I want him by my side. I’m sure he thinks the same way, but at the end of the day, I’m sure he’s going to do what’s best for him,” the Oilers star said, via NHL.com.

Draisaitl has recorded 100+ points in each full 82-game season since 2018-19. His performances earned him the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 2019-20. Meanwhile, McDavid has recorded 100+ points in a season in seven of his nine seasons in the NHL. He has won the Hart Trophy on three occasions and is on the verge of scoring 1000 points in fewer than 700 career games.

McDavid and Draisaitl are gearing up to lead Edmonton toward the Stanley Cup Final once again next season. And they certainly have a team that can go all the way. The Oilers kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 against the Winnipeg Jets.