ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers hit the road as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Oilers come into Tuesday night sitting at 32-16-4 on the year, which is good for first place in the Pacific Division. They had lost two in a row heading into Tuesday night, ending their six-game home stand. Still, the Oilers are one of the top teams in the NHL power rankings this year. The Oilers face the St. Louis Blues on the road on Tuesday night before traveling to Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 16-31-5 on the year, sitting in last place in the Central Division. This has the Blackhawks considering trading off assets at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Blackhawks faced off with the Florida Panthers. Landon Slaggert scored his second goal of the year just seven seconds into the game to give the Blackhawks the lead. Still, Jonah Gadjovich and Sam Reinhart would both score in the period to give the Panthers the 2-1 lead. The Panthers would add a goal in the second period, and then two more in the third period, as the Panthers won the game 5-1.

Here are the Oilers-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Blackhawks Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -260

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Oilers vs Blackhawks

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid leads the way for the Oilers this year from the top line. Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points this year, coming in with 36 goals and 41 assists, good for 77 points. He also has ten goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, McDavid has 21 goals and 46 assists, leading the team in assists this year. He also has seven goals and 14 assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leads the second line for the Oilers. He is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 15 goals and 18 assists on the season. He is joined on the second line by Zach Hyman. Hyman is third on the team in goals and fifth in points. He has 18 goals and 13 assists this year, good for 31 points. Finally, Evan Bouchard has nine goals and 31 assists, sitting third on the team in points from the blue line.

With Stuart Skinner expected to be in goal on Tuesday night, it will be Calvin Pickard in goal for this one. Pickard is 13-4-0 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has won each of his last five starts, giving up three or fewer goals in all five of them.

The Oilers will be expecting to shoot on Petr Mrazek in this one. Mrazek is 9-18-2 on the year with a 3.32 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is 1-3-1 in his last five starts, while he has allowed three goals or more in all five games.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks' top line is led by Connor Bedard, who leads the team in assists and points this year. Bedard has 15 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 45 points. He also has six goals and 14 assists this year on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Ryan Donato. Donato is third on the team in points this year. He has 15 goals and 15 assists this year, good for 30 total points.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points, while playing from the second line. He has 11 goals and 23 assists this year, with five goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Tyler Bertuzzi is fourth on the team in points and leads the team in goals while playing on the third line. He has 17 goals and 11 assists this year, good for 28 total points.

Final Oilers-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Oilers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. While the Oilers will most likely be sending out their backup goals tender in this one, Calvin Pickard has been great. He has just one loss in his last ten starts and has given up more than three goals just one time. Petr Mrazek has given up three or more goals in nine of his last ten starts. Meanwhile, the Oilers are scoring 3.29 goals per game, while sitting seventh in goals-against per game. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are scoring just 2.58 goals per game, while sitting 30th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Take the Oilers in this one.

Final Oilers-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-105)