The Oklahoma football team and Texas are both on bye weeks right now, but they will meet in the Red River Rivalry for their next matchup on October 12th. This is one of the most bitter rivalries in all of college football, and both the Sooners and Longhorns know that it means more than other games. This is the first game between the two teams since they both joined the SEC, and it is going to be a big one. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables knows how important this one is to Sooners fans.

Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables has coached with multiple big-time college football programs, and he has been part of some huge games. The national championship is one that Venables has coached in, for example. The Red River Rivalry between the Sooners and Longhorns matches that intensity.

“This is going to be a great challenge,” Venables said during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio. “And as you know, this is like, you know, having coached in eight national championships, this is, this is that environment without the, you know, without corporate being a part of it. You know, this is real. You know, just hate, the heart and passion, the intensity, just, it's an amazing environment, and all the pageantry that goes into this, and the long history, tradition, the pride, all those things. This game means so much to so many people in both states, and it'll be, you know, the focus in college football when it gets here next Saturday.”

Who will play quarterback for Texas?

One of the biggest questions heading into this matchup is who the quarterback will be for the Texas football team. Quinn Ewers is the primary starter, but he has been injured the past couple weeks, and Arch Manning has come in to hold down the fort. Manning has been great, but Ewers is expected to be good to go for this matchup against Oklahoma. Brent Venables isn't thinking too much about who it will be.

“You know, I've spent no time – I don't think that they're going to change a whole lot depending on which quarterbacks in there,” Venables said. “We got plenty of other things that we're focusing on right now, just to get better, get healthy. You know, finish out this back half of you know, the season, certainly, that's what our sight is on next, is that game and all that goes into that.”

Oklahoma has a bye week this week, so Venables is taking things a little easy on his guys this week before the preparation really ramps up during game week.

“We had a service day yesterday as a football team,” Venables said. “We practiced on Monday. We'll practice today and tomorrow, and then get our guys off, you know, the weekend.”

Texas is going to be a big favorite going into this contest, but this is one of those games where you can throw everything out the window. Rankings don't matter, records don't matter. This game seemingly always delivers, and hopefully it's another good one this time around.