The Texas Longhorns continue to have success on the field despite missing quarterback Quinn Ewers due to an injury. Texas football backup quarterback Arch Manning is doing just fine as Ewers' placeholder under center, but his time as the starter could be up. Many are expecting Ewers to be back in action as soon as the Oct. 12 Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

Ewers is said to have already started practicing with the team again as he continues to recover from an oblique injury that has kept him out of the last two Texas football games.

“According to multiple sources, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers participated in practice on Tuesday and received the first-team reps,” shared Anwar Richardson of the OrangeBloods. “I was told, ‘Quinn is playing [against Oklahoma]. No way he misses this game or the rest of the season. He wants to win the SEC and a Natty.'”

In three games played so far in the 2024 college football season, Ewers has passed for 691 passing yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. His most notable performance to date was in his start against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sep. 7 when he went 24-of-36 for 246 passing yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions to help the Longhorns defeat the then-No. 10 Wolverines.

Quinn Ewers' injury prevented him from playing in Texas football's SEC debut last Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, though, he came close to seeing action in that game. With a bye week ahead, perhaps the Longhorns decided to give Manning another shot as a starter and Ewers a longer period to rest.

It all worked just fine for Texas, which is averaging 45.0 points per game this season, as the Longhorns beat Mississippi State 35-13 at home, with Manning passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-31 pass completions while also adding 33 yards on the ground and a rushing score.

So far in the 2024 college football season, the Longhorns have a 5-0 overall record and a 1-o slate in conference play. Oklahoma, on the other hand, has a 4-1 overall record and a 1-1 SEC ledger.