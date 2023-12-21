Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables spoke about the first recruiting class as the program shifts to the SEC next season.

With the Oklahoma football program moving to the SEC next season, head coach Brent Venables spoke about the impact that the change in conference has had on recruiting, and what the team needs to do as it moves to the best conference in college football.

“This has always been a game of physicality and speed and length and instincts,” Brent Venables said, via Dan Morrison of on3.com. “We'll continue to stay committed to that blueprint. This is a very deep, competitive league. The deepest league on the planet. So again, the demands, the rigors of the league are very real. We've been in that process, though, for the last couple of years, the last 26-mplus months in building a roster that can compete in the league we were in and certainly moving forward, what the demand's gonna be in the SEC.”

The Oklahoma football program has always aimed to compete at the top of college football and win national championships. That will not change with the move to the SEC. The competition in conference will step up, so the recruiting will likely have to as well. However, Venables' comments emphasize that the goal will not change for the Sooners.

It will be interesting to see how the Oklahoma football program, along with Texas, which is joining the SEC as well, will fare in the first year in the SEC in 2024. The moves from Oklahoma and Texas set of a chain of events in conference realignment. We will see the new world of college football next season.