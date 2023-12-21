Brent Venables knows the importance of recruiting as the Sooners get ready for the SEC.

Wednesday was a big day in the college football world as it was National Signing Day and team's from across the country got to see their finalized 2024 recruiting classes. The Oklahoma football team needed another good class as they will be making the move to the SEC next season, and the Sooners got it. Head coach Brent Venables has done a good job with recruiting since he took over at Oklahoma, and this year, we saw it pay off for the Sooners on the field.

Oklahoma football made a big leap this year after a disappointing 6-6 season a year ago. The Sooners won 10 games this year in the regular season and they beat rival Texas. However, things will get tougher next year in the SEC, and Brent Venables knows that.

“We’re always working to be better,” Venables said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “We certainly are competitive. We want more — and we’re going to need more, whatever that means.”

So far, Venables has been consistent when it comes to recruiting since he's been at Oklahoma, and he has a reason for why the Sooners can continue to sign top classes.

“The standard of Oklahoma,” Venables said, “And the people remember decade after decade after decade of Oklahoma excellence. … It’s a true blue blood. The door’s always open for a program like Oklahoma.”

Recruiting isn't easy, however. Signing top classes like Oklahoma does is a challenge, but Venables knows how to take advantage in the recruiting world at this point.

“Recruiting’s always been competitive,” Venables continued. “But you’re going to go to a conference now that the resources are very real everywhere you go — that are either every bit as good if not better than what you have. You’ve got to be resourceful. Certainly you’ve got to be committed to our philosophy.”

Another thing to keep in mind in today's college football world is the constant change of the game. College football is beginning to look different, and Venables is experiencing that firsthand as his Oklahoma team is making a major move to a new conference. The ability to adapt is crucial.

“… As college football is becoming more and more transactional, we want to continue to be relational,” Venables continued. “I believe that has longevity and sustainability. But at the same time, things have changed dramatically in the last three years in college football. That goes without saying. And the fluidity of rosters is a very real thing. The lack of stability of rosters is a very real thing. And so we’ve got to be adjustable and adaptable and be aggressive along the way. Not just reactive, but proactive. And I believe that’s the vision and the philosophy that is shared throughout our university and community.”

Oklahoma football has the number 8 recruiting class in the country for 2024, according to 247 Sports. The Sooners have one five-star, 18 four-stars and nine three-stars. To put into perspective how competitive things will be in the SEC, there are four conference foes with classes ranked ahead of Oklahoma. This is a great class for the Sooners, but that just shows how competitive things are going to be in their new conference.