Oklahoma football’s Brent Venables reveals shocking detail about Cale Gundy incident

By now, the entire college football world has seen the story on former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy, who uttered an insensitive word during a film session. Gundy, the longest-tenured assistant coach in the Big-12, resigned Sunday night.

The ex-Sooners coach spoke about how he was “mature enough to know that the word (he) said was shameful and hurtful.” Not many other details were known about the unfortunate situation until Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables released a statement on Monday, via the university’s football Twitter account.

Monday statement from head football coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/grSwj3YlPC — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 8, 2022

Brent Venables acknowledged how hard it was to watch Cale Gundy, an integral part of the Oklahoma football program, step away from the sidelines. However, the former Clemson defensive coordinator also noted how painful it was for his players to hear the word Gundy said aloud.

Then, Venables revealed something that was not previously known about the situation. Gundy uttered the word not once, but “multiple times”, according to the Oklahoma football coach.

Venables then described what Gundy had said as a “racially-charged word”, saying it was “not acceptable.” If the Oklahoma football coach is telling the truth here- and there’s no reason to believe he’s not- then it’s not surprising that Cale Gundy resigned.

While it didn’t appear to be intentional, it’s bad enough that he apparently said the word once, even worse if he said it multiple times. Clearly, there was no place for that in Brent Venables’ program. ‘

As the coach said, the Sooners will “move forward positively.” That’s all they can do after such a situation.