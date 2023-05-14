Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Oklahoma Sooners will look to bounce back from a disappointing season. We are here to share our college football odds series, making an Oklahoma over under win total prediction and pick while previewing their season.

Oklahoma had one of the worst seasons in recent record, going 6-7, including 3-6 in the Big 12. Sadly, they endured their first losing season since 1998. It was a significant drop from the 2021 season, where they went 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12. Thus, it was a year filled with growing pains for first-year coach Brent Venables.

But things looked like they were going to go well after the first three games. Initially, they were 3-0 and looked more than alive entering their fourth game, and they were the sixth-ranked team in the nation. But things went south fast as they suffered a 41-34 defeat at the hands of Kansas State. Then, they lost 55-24 to TCU before suffering an embarrassing 49-0 defeat against Texas.

Things looked hopeful again after they won their next two contests. However, they fell in their next two. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 28-13 but fell in their final two, including the defeat in the Camping World Bowl.

Dillon Gabriel had a nice season, as he tossed for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. However, now he will no longer have the services of wideouts Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis, who have both moved on. The defense must readjust and rebound after falling apart down the stretch.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 wins: -188

Under 8.5 wins: +152

Why Oklahoma Can Win 8.5 Games

The Sooners have a lot going for them other than a cool theme song. Significantly, their quarterback showed how well he could throw the ball last season, and he will look to replicate the feat this season.

Gabriel will have some of his weapons back as Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops return. Therefore, expect both receivers to emerge as they were the third and fourth-best wideouts last year. They will look to make an impact in the passing game. However, the offense did enough to make things happen. The problem lies with the defense, and there is some hope.

Linebacker Dason McCullough is here after transferring from Indiana and can make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. Therefore, expect him to be all over the field and create plays the Sooners did not see last season. The Sooners will also have their final farewell in the Big 12 as they move into the SEC Conference in 2024. Thus, the Sooners will want to leave the conference with a bang and will also want to erase the stench of last season.

The Sooners will also play the newest members of the Big 12 before departing. Ultimately, we will see how they do against Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. And the Sooners will look to avenge their loss to a Texas team who they had previously won four in a row against.

Oklahoma can win nine games if they can get their offense going and take the early lead. Then, their defense will hold the fort and play better in 2023.

Why Oklahoma Can Not Win 8.5 Games

Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 is a major story. Furthermore, everyone is talking about how Oklahoma and Texas will both want to make a big splash in their final season in the conference.

But things happen. Moreover, distractions occur. The Sooners must be careful to avoid getting caught in the distraction of the farewell tour. Moreover, their defense must tighten up and avoid the collapse they endured last season. There are more questions about whether last season was a blip in the radar or a sign of things to come. Furthermore, Gabriel must take a leap like Caleb Williams did to prevent his team from completely falling apart.

The Sooners must win games within this conference. Likewise, they have circled that date against Texas. If the Sooners can produce a consistent offense, it may help their defense stay off the field.

The Sooners will not win nine games because there are still significant issues within their defense. Additionally, they do not have the pieces to replace the wideouts they lost.

Final Oklahoma Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Sooners have a legenday organization. Unfortunately, last season was not what they expected. But the Sooners have the talent to bounce back and can definitely make some noises in the Big 12. Thereore, expect the Sooners to win nine games this season, proving last season was an anomoly.

Final Oklahoma Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 wins: -188