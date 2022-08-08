Joe Mixon’s strong reaction to Cale Gundy stepping down as Oklahoma football longtime assistant

The Oklahoma Sooners have parted ways with long-time assistant Cale Gundy after he resigned from his post on Sunday night. Gundy, who was also the Sooners’ wide receivers coach at the time of his resignation, stepped down following an admission that he said “a word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered” during a film session. Cincinnati Bengals running back and former Oklahoma football star Joe Mixon expressed shock over Cale Gundy’s resignation while also making a strong statement backing his former coach’s integrity.

“If not for Coach Gundy I would not have attended OU, survived at OU, stayed at OU, and succeeded in life after OU. I owe my education and professional career to him and most importantly I owe who I am as a person to him. Most importantly Coach Gundy is not, and I repeat is not a racist in any way nor has a racist bone in his body, mind, or soul.”

Mixon adds:

“I know racists, I have witnessed both obvious and discreet types of racism and have known and detested even more actual racist . Coach Gundy is the farthest thing from this type of person.”

Cale Gundy’s departure from Oklahoma football as an assistant also came just less than a month before the Sooners kick off their schedule in the 2022 college football season with a home game against the UTEP Miners on Sept. 3. With Gundy gone in Norman, Oklahoma football will be without one of the Sooners’ most trusted football minds on the sidelines in Brent Venables’ first year as the program’s head coach.