Oklahoma has their 2024 SEC football schedule, and it is a gauntlet.

Make sure you soak in the final few weeks of college football this season, because things are never going to be the same again after this year. With conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff, it will all be different. One of the biggest moves happening is Texas football and Oklahoma football moving to the SEC from the Big 12. The Sooners and Longhorns will make that conference even more loaded. Football schedules for all of the SEC were released this week, and Oklahoma has a lot of intriguing matchups.

Year one in the SEC is right around the corner for Oklahoma football, and they will be in for a treat in 2024. Here is how the Sooners' schedule plays out next year.

Temple, Houston, Tulane, Tennessee, at Auburn, Texas (in Dallas), South Carolina, at Ole Miss, Maine, at Missouri, Alabama, at LSU.

That is going to be an entertaining schedule for Oklahoma fans. It's great to see that the tradition of the Red River Rivalry staying the same as it will continue to be played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Sooners also have intriguing dates with Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Alabama and LSU. Plus the random SEC freebie in November against Maine. All of those should be great matchups (except the Maine one).

Oklahoma football finished the 2023 regular season with a 10-2 record, which is a successful season, especially after going 6-6 last year. However, they are going to have to play a lot better if they want to reach the 10-win mark with next year's schedule. This year's Big 12 and next year's SEC are entirely different beasts.

Not only is the schedule much tougher next year, but Oklahoma has also lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal, and it's only been open for a week and a half. The Sooners have lost their star quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, and they have also lost their entire offensive line. If Brent Venables doesn't hit the portal hard himself, year one in the SEC could be a nightmare for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma still has more game this season before their focus shifts to the SEC gauntlet in 2o24. The Sooners will take on Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on December 28th. The game will take place in San Antonio, Texas, and it will kickoff at 9:15 ET on ESPN. Oklahoma is currently a three-point underdog against the Wildcats. Once that game is over, it's on to the SEC.