Oklahoma football scores a big win via the transfer portal with running back addition.

The Oklahoma Sooners had one of the best rushing attacks in the nation during the 2023 regular season. That rushing game by Oklahoma football should be just as deadly, if not better, in 2024, as the Sooners have just added former UT Martin Skyhawks star running back Sam Franklin, who's already announced his commitment to the program, via the transfer portal.

Franklin's commitment to Oklahoma also comes on the heels of the Sooner securing the word of former Purdue Boilermakers wideout Deion Burks.

The arrival of Franklin to Stillwater is a welcome development for the backfield of Oklahoma football which had just lost a trio of running backs to the transfer portal, with Daylan Smothers, Marcus Major, and Tawee Walker all testing the waters of the college version of free agency.

The good news for the Sooners apart from the addition of Franklin is that 2023 leading rusher Gavin Sawchuck is still with the team as well as Jovantae Barnes and four-star recruit Taylor Tatum. Sawchuck paced Oklahoma in 2023 with 610 rushing yards eight touchdowns on 105 carries, while Barnes had 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 37 carries.

Franklin is coming off his best year yet in college, having racked up a total of 1,378 yards and 11 touchdowns on 223 carries for the Skyhawks in the 2023 campaign. He doesn't have to carry as much load on the ground with the Sooners as he did last season with the Skyhawks, but he still can be expected to make a significant contribution to Oklahoma's offense that ranked 29th nationally this year with 180.8 rushing yards per game.