Oklahoma football needs to hit the transfer portal to get ready for life in the SEC.

The transfer portal is one of the biggest parts of the college football offseason, and the first week of it being open has been exciting. Each school has a chance to bring in new talent and completely revamp their roster, and the portal goes both ways. One bad season can spell disaster for a school as a mass exodus can occur, leaving a roster bare. One team that has already lost a key player to the transfer portal is Oklahoma football. The Sooners star quarterback Dillon Gabriel entered his name in the portal, and he already has a new home as he is committed to Oregon. Now, Oklahoma needs to find a new quarterback.

First off, it's going to be very difficult for Oklahoma football to replace Dillon Gabriel. The Sooners were 6-6 last season in head coach Brent Venables' first season, and Gabriel was a big part of this year's turnaround to get to 10-2. Also, if the Sooners had just taken care of business against teams that they were favored against after they beat Texas, they would be playing in the College Football Playoff this season. It could've been a special year, and Gabriel gave it his all to try to make that happen.

Gabriel had a huge season for Oklahoma as he finished 266/384 for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 69.3% of his passes. Gabriel was one of the best QBs in the country, and he led the Sooners to an overall successful season.

Now, Oklahoma football has to find a new quarterback, and they will likely be looking to the transfer portal for that. They will also be in the SEC next year, and let's be honest, they're going to have to play a lot better next season if they are going to compete in one of the best conferences in the country. The Sooners need a QB, but they should also look to add some talented players in all areas of the team to help get ready for the 2024 gauntlet. Here are some players that they should be looking at.

QB, Cameron Ward, Washington State

Any school that needs a quarterback should be looking at Cameron Ward. At this point, it might already be too late, and there isn't a good chance that Oklahoma football lands Ward, but it doesn't hurt to try. Ward had a terrific season at Washington State this season, and he is looked at as one of the top QB prospects in the portal. Whoever lands Ward is going to be in great shape going into next season.

WR, Julian Fleming, Ohio State

There are rumors swirling that Julian Fleming and Kyle McCord could both end up together again at Nebraska. Still, Oklahoma should be a taking a look at Fleming. He is an explosive receiver with big play capabilities, and he is the exact type of receiver that fits into the Sooners offense. They already landed a talented WR from Purdue in Deion Burks, and the addition of Fleming could make for quite the duo.

EDGE, Marvin Jones Jr., Georgia

Oklahoma needs to take a look at some players on defense as well. The Sooners have improved on that side of the ball in recent years, but it could still use some work before going into the SEC. Playing in that conference compared to this year's Big 12 is going to be a completely different ball game. Marvin Jones Jr. is one of the best defensive players in the portal, and he can make the Sooners better at the line of scrimmage.