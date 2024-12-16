Washington State quarterback John Mateer is reportedly in the transfer portal and he may soon play his football games in Norman, Oklahoma.

On3 reporter Pete Nakos predicted Mateer to land with the Oklahoma Sooners, which would give OU perhaps the most coveted player available in the portal.

A third-year Cougar, Mateer just completed his first season as the team's starting quarterback. Though he will face a much more daunting schedule in the SEC, his stats paint an attractive picture for an Oklahoma team that went 6-6 in the regular season. The Sooners will play Navy on December 27 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

In 12 games with Washington State in 2024, Mateer threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 827 yards with in 15 more touchdowns.

Nakos didn't pull his Oklahoma football prediction out of thin air. Mateer has long been rumored to be a Sooner target, and just two weeks ago, the program hired Cougars offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the same position. Under Arbuckle's leadership in 2024, Washington State scored 37 points per game and was the No. 9 scoring offense in the country.

“Ben is an extremely passionate and innovative coach who does a great job of finding ways to maximize his personnel,” Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said in a release. “He has developed dynamic quarterbacks in his young coaching career and sees the QB game through a unique perspective and lens, as he played the position himself. He's got an infectious energy and mindset, and is a fantastic teacher of the game with an impeccable work ethic. He relates well to young people, and his beliefs, values and concern for student-athletes on their journey align with our values and philosophy here at OU.”

Washington State will play Syracuse in the DirecTV Holiday Bowl on December 27. As of this writing, Mateer has not officially announced his intention to transfer.