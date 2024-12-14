Oklahoma football just went through another disappointing season. Brent Venables' group went just 6-6 on the year, although the squad did post a memorable win over Alabama. The Sooners are now working in the transfer portal, like every other team, to help correct the problems.

The team really struggled offensively, as offensive coordinator Seth Littrell didn't even get through a full year calling the offense. The Sooners had the second-worst scoring offense in the SEC, per league stats. Oklahoma averaged about 21 points a game. The squad was also gashed on defense at times, including in a 34-3 loss to Texas.

Oklahoma has several targets in the portal. Here are three names in particular that may be able to help the Sooners in 2025, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Nyziah Hunter, WR from California

Nyziah Hunter is a top target for the Sooners, and has set a date to visit the school. The former California wide receiver put up some good numbers for a team that struggled in the ACC this past season.

Hunter finished the year with 40 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns for the Golden Bears. He led Cal in several receiving categories, including receiving yards. The Bears went 6-6 this season, with all of their losses in ACC play.

The wideout is set to visit Oklahoma, which is good news for Sooners fans. There are several schools interested in Hunter and have offered the receiver. Oklahoma lost six wide receivers alone to the transfer portal this offseason, and the squad desperately needs some wideouts. That leads to the next target for Oklahoma football.

Jerand Bradley, WR from Boston College

Yes, Oklahoma needs to grab at least two solid wide receivers in its top targets. The Sooners are absolutely decimated at this position right now.

Another wideout that can help Oklahoma football is also leaving the ACC. Jerand Bradley is leaving Boston College football and is also set to visit Oklahoma, per On3. The wide receiver also played at Texas Tech before his time with the Eagles, so he has experience in two power conferences.

Bradley has a lot of experience as an older player, which will bring experience to the Oklahoma locker room. At Texas Tech, he posted more than 1,200 receiving yards. In 2024, Bradley posted six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. It was a quieter season, but Bradley's experience would be invaluable to the wide receiver room right now.

There's one more target that Oklahoma should look at, on the defensive side of the ball.

Josiah Trotter, LB from West Virginia

Oklahoma struggled to stop opposing offenses in the SEC this year. The Sooners gave up an average of 21.5 points per game, which was right in the middle of the conference.

One name that the Sooners should target on defense is Josiah Trotter, a linebacker in the transfer portal from West Virginia. Trotter is the son of NFL legend Jeremiah Trotter. Josiah just finished his freshman year with the Mountaineers, and led the team in tackles in several different games. Josiah Trotter finished the season with 92 tackles, four tackles for loss, and an interception.

Trotter's been noticed by several people. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, for his hard work. While Trotter has said he is open to returning to West Virginia, he is visiting other schools. Missouri and Washington scheduled visits with Trotter, and Oklahoma should do the same.

Oklahoma football is preparing for a bowl game against Navy. The two squads face off in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 27. Navy is 8-3 on the year and plays Army Saturday.