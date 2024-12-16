Washington State football quarterback John Mateer is moving out of Pullman via the transfer portal.

“The current expectation is that Washington State star QB John Mateer is going to enter the transfer portal, sources tell me and

@chris_hummer for @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports shared via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“Mateer ranks fifth nationally with 330 yards per game of total offense. Has also accounted for 44 total TDs,” added Zenitz.

Mateer has spent his first three college seasons with Washington State football, including a redshirt season in 2022. Two years later, he became one of the best in the nation. His 29 touchdown passes ranked fifth overall nationally while his average of 261.6 passing yards per game was 18th overall in the regular season. He can also take care of business with his legs, as he had 826 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 178 carries in 2024.

For what it's worth, Mateer served as a backup to Cam Ward in 2023 before the latter left to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

If Mateer's transfer pushes through, his last game in Washington State football uniform would be in a 15-14 loss at home to the Wyoming Cowboys on Nov. 30 in which he went 16-of-22 for 182 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception.

There should be plenty of interest in Mateer, who was able to lead the Cougars to an overall record of 8-4 in 2024 — enough for Washington State football to get a bowl invite. But with Mateer deciding to enter the transfer portal, he can't be expected to see action in the Cougars' game in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Dec. 27 versus the Syracuse Orange.

Mateer was a three-star recruit by Washington State in 2022. He did not get plenty of offers before enrolling at Washington State. Apart from the Cougars, Mateer only got offers from the Central Arkansas Bears, Columbia Lions, New Mexico State Aggies, Houston Christian Huskies and Incarnate Word Cardinals, per 247 Sports.

Fans react to Washington State football star John Mateer's transfer portal plans

Fans online have all sorts of reactions to Mateer's expected transfer portal entry, with many trying to speak into existence their desired landing spot for the quarterback.

