It was a frustrating first season in the SEC for Oklahoma football. The Sooners struggled mightily on offense for most of the season and could never settle on a quarterback between former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold and true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.

Oklahoma fired its former offensive coordinator, Seth Littrell, after seven games this season as it failed to find a groove on that side of the football. Now, the Sooners have found a replacement. 29-year-old Ben Arbuckle, who is currently the offensive coordinator at Washington State, is set to take the same position at Oklahoma according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Oklahoma is finalizing a three-year deal to make Washington State’s Ben Arbuckle the school’s new offensive coordinator,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Washington State finished No. 9 in scoring offense this year and was a successful coordinator at Western Kentucky prior.”

Arbuckle has led a very successful Washington State offense this season led by star quarterback John Mateer. It remains to be seen whether Arnold or Hawkins will be behind center for Oklahoma in 2025, but Arbuckle has proven that he can orchestrate an elite unit with a great player at that position.

Arbuckle is finishing up his second season as the offensive coordinator at Washington State. Despite a slow finish to the season, the Cougars still had a very successful offense in 2024. Arbuckle's unit averaged over 440 yards per game and scored nearly 37 points per contest.

On the other hand, Oklahoma's offense left plenty to be desired this season. The Sooners finished the regular season ranked 94th in the nation in scoring offense at 24.3 points per game and finished 121st in the country in total offense with just over 322 yards per game.

Those numbers aren't even close to good enough in the modern SEC, so Oklahoma is hoping that the addition of Arbuckle can catapult it toward the top of the conference. The two most important parts of an offense are the play caller and the quarterback. The latter spot still has unanswered questions going into 2025 for Oklahoma, but it has made a solid hire at offensive coordinator.