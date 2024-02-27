Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners have chips on their shoulders heading into their first season in the SEC. Oddsmakers don't think Oklahoma football will have much success in its new conference, with sportsbook BetOnline.ag giving the Sooners just a 50/1 odds (+5000) to win the SEC championship in 2024 (h/t All Sooners).
The Sooners are coming off a 10-3 season in 2023, their last in the Big 12 conference. That's a big leap from a 6-7 record in 2022, which was Venables' first with Oklahoma football. Even though Oklahoma football is trending upward under Venables, it appears many believe that the Sooners have ways to go before it becomes an elite program in the SEC.
The Georgia Bulldogs are 2/1 (+200) favorites to reign supreme in the SEC. Interestingly, Texas Longhorns, another program debuting in the SEC, have the second-best odds at 5/2 (+250). Unlike Oklahoma football, the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff in the last season.
The Mississippi Bulldogs are +650 to win the SEC Championship, while the Alabama Crimson Tide are priced +900 to win the league title in just the first season of the post-Nick Saban era.
Oklahoma football will open its 2024 campaign with a home non-conference date with the Temple Owls before taking on the Houston Cougars and the Tulane Green Wave. The Sooners' first SEC opponent will be the Tennessee Volunteers in Norman on Sep. 21, while their first road SEC matchup will be versus the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sep. 28.
It might take time for Oklahoma football to adjust to a new football atmosphere in the SEC, but Venables must still be feeling confident in his team to find success eventually in the conference.