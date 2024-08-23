The SEC gets two new additions this season in former Big 12 stalwarts Texas and Oklahoma football. But really only one of those is getting the attention. Spoiler: it’s not the Sooners.

With Texas walking away with their first conference title in 15 years, making the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns have all the popularity. But many may be overlooking what’s going on in Norman.

After a less-than-stellar first season at Oklahoma, Brent Venables, replacing Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, made a quick turnaround last season. Venables took a six-win team in his first season and made it a 10-win team last season — and even beat their arch-rival in Texas.

But all anyone wants to talk about now is how, because of their new membership in the SEC, the Sooners could be in over their heads this season. One reason for that is because of first-year starting quarterback Jackson Arnold, who was a mixed-bag in the Sooners bowl game against Arizona. He was 26-of-45 with 361 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The talented former five-star prospect has to replace last year’s starter Dillon Gabriel, who left for Oregon. That’s a tall task, but without question, the Sooners need Arnold to prove he has the talent to maneuver the team in a massive transition season, facing what will be a gauntlet of tough opponents. In fact, ESPN labeled the Sooners' SEC schedule their X-factor — and it’s hard to argue with them. They face six preseason top 25 opponents.

So yeah, Arnold’s performances are extremely important to the Sooners’ success in 2024. However, the real X-factor for this team will be on who is protecting him.

Offensive line cohesion will be Oklahoma football's x-factor in 2024

The Sooners lost their best offensive linemen from last season in Tyler Guyton and Walter Rouse to the NFL. In fact, none of last season’s starters are returning, leaving the line in a state of near-total overhaul. With what is an entirely new offensive line to protect Arnold, the Sooners are facing a significant challenge for the 2024 season.

While SMU transfer Branson Hickman, who brings a wealth of experience and talent at center, is a solid addition, the rest of the line is a mix of other transfers and young, relatively untested players. Hickman’s credentials are impressive—he’s earned 80.0-plus grades as both a pass-blocker and run-blocker over the past two seasons and is considered one of the best centers in the nation, per Pro Football Focus. He's also allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in the last two seasons. However, his presence alone may not be enough to solidify a line that could still need some time to gel.

Tackles Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton are expected to hold their own, but the interior is a patchwork of transfer portal additions, including Geirean Hatchett from Washington and Febechi Nwaiwu from North Texas. The talent seems to be there, but the unit's cohesion will be crucial in protecting Arnold as he navigates a challenging schedule as a first-year starter.

Adding to the complexity is the change in offensive leadership. With Jeff Lebby departing for Mississippi State, Seth Littrell steps in as the new offensive coordinator. The new scheme and the need for the line to adjust to both a new system and new teammates make the offensive line’s performance the true X-factor for Oklahoma football this season. If the line can come together quickly, Arnold could thrive, but if they struggle, the Sooners might find themselves in a difficult position in their inaugural SEC season. They'll face five of last year's top 50 ranked total defenses.