A big decision was reached in the college basketball world as Kansas basketball will not face any postseason bans for past violations, according to a tweet from Jeff Goodman. Bill Self and the entire Jayhawks program are likely thrilled by the news and that there are also no added punishments to Self or assistant Kurtis Townsend. While the Kansas program is delighted, one program that is a little bit upset is Oklahoma State basketball. The Cowboys received a postseason ban in the past for more minor violations, and it is frustrating for that program to see other teams do the same thing without paying the price. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton is not pleased.

I stand by EVERY SINGLE WORD I’ve said in the past. That’s all. Going back on DND; I’ve got practice. #LetsWork — Mike Boynton (@thacoachmike) October 11, 2023

The Oklahoma State athletic department issued a statement on the situation, and while they are disappointed that they didn't receive the same treatment, they are happy that other college athletes are not missing out on an opportunity to play in the postseason.

“We agree, as we stated at the time, that the NCAA should be intentional in prescribing penalties that do not negatively impact student-athletes, including bans from postseason play, for violations that occurred years prior,” The Oklahoma State statement read. “It is good to see the NCAA make decisions with this intent, even if it was too late to help us.”

While the statement says it is good the NCAA make that decision, Oklahoma State basketball fans likely aren't going to be too thrilled about it.

Mike Boynton's tweet after the NCAA announced its very light punishments for KU hoops today. #okstate was hammered for much more minor allegations. #Jayhawks https://t.co/nBN3ZM1wVw — Nathan Thompson (@NathanDThompson) October 11, 2023

Many believe that Oklahoma State deserves an explanation for why they received such a harsh punishment.

The NCAA needs to explain why OSU got a post season ban and KU got a few years of probation with no ban or vacated wins or suspensions of coaches. https://t.co/4Bnn43jBjt — CPL 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@realColeLeonard) October 11, 2023

After what this program had to go through, it makes complete sense that the Oklahoma State basketball program is upset.

Everyone associated with #OKState has a right to be furious. That’s all there is to say about this. https://t.co/qoWhEFWPcs — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) October 11, 2023

Huge huge huge for Kansas. If I’m Oklahoma State, I’m fuming https://t.co/ixMH6uKfa9 — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) October 11, 2023

Both Kansas basketball and Oklahoma State are in the Big 12, so there will be some meetings between the two schools this season. This whole situation will certainly be something to keep in mind when those matchups come up.