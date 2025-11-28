It is the 122nd meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. While Ole Miss fans are focused on Lane Kiffin, they also saw the fight of their team, literally. After a play in the second quarter, Ole Miss and Mississippi State were involved in a brawl.

A fight broke out between Ole Miss & Mississippi State players at the Egg Bowl pic.twitter.com/ZAmJczL9yz — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

On a second and eight pass, with under four minutes to play in the half, from Trindad Chambliss of Ole Miss, he dropped back to pass. Chambliss was hit as he let go of the throw as he was hit, and the initial call on the field was a fumble, which was recovered by Mississippi State. After the play, both lines got involved in a scrum.

During the play, both teams engaged in pushing and shoving. It seems like some punches were thrown, but no one was called for throwing a punch. Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaches, plus the Mississippi State coaches, hit the field to break up the first. Still, the Mississippi State bench cleared as well, while played on the Ole Miss bench remained restrained.

Personal fouls were called on both sides, resulting in offsetting penalties. Further, the fumble was deemed an incomplete pass. Ole Miss would end up punting on the drive.

“I've never seen anything like it,” Kiffin said at the halftime break during his interview. He also made sure to note that his player stayed on the sideline, while multiple players from Mississippi State entered the field of play.

After the punt from the drive that had the brawl, Mississippi State hit a field goal. Ole Miss responded with a touchdown drive and is leading 21-10 at the end of the first half.