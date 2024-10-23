College football has changed a lot in recent years, and one of the biggest changes is players profiting from NIL. Players can now make money at the collegiate level, and it has brought both positives and negatives to the sport. Since this has started, we have seen a lot of coaches speak their mind on the matter. One that recently weighed in on some NIL topics is Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy.

Mike Gundy has never been afraid of speaking his mind on any topic, and he recently discussed player retention in this era of NIL. Getting good players to return for another season is huge in college football as the more experience you have, the better. However, it's kind of tough in this era as money is a big part of it.

“Player retention is based on money,” Gundy said, according to an article from On3. “I’ll give you an example. If you’re playing on our team and we go 3-9 and right now you’re making $12,000 and we say, ‘Hey, if you come back we’ll pay you $250,000.’ What are you gonna do? Player retention is probably 90 percent built on money now. Not other things. It’s changed.”

It has changed. Just about everything in college football has changed now, and if you don't adapt, you won't keep up.

A new era for Oklahoma State football, college athletics

When the offseason hits in college football now, players have a lot to think about in terms of money. Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy brought up the fact that players will come back if they are making enough money, but we also have to think about the transfer portal. If a player thinks that they can get more money somewhere else, they will enter to explore their options.

One issue that a lot of people in the college football world have with this new era is that tampering isn't penalized enough. Numerous players come out and say that one school said if they transfer they'll pay them X amount of money. That isn't allowed when a player hasn't the transfer portal, and yet it happens all the time.

It will take time for teams and coaches to adjust to this new era of college football, and things will continue to change in an effort to make things better.

The positive side of things for teams like Oklahoma State that are struggling this year is that because of NIL money and the transfer portal, a roster can be completely flipped in just one offseason. There can always be hope. Still, a lot of coaches don't like the way that things have changed.