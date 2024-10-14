Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has a lot of explaining to do following the team's third straight loss but created more questions than answers at his media presser on Monday.

After the team's lopsided 38-14 loss to West Virginia in Week 7, Gundy failed to show up to the team's traditional press conference. Instead, the coach requested that the event be held over Zoom after taking a headbutt from a cow, per team reporter Marshall Scott.

Gundy, 57, was born and raised in Oklahoma, where he grew fond of the farm lifestyle. He recently listed his 80-acre ranch-style home for sale during the offseason with an asking price of $8 million, saying that it was too big of a property for just him and his wife, Kristen. It is the most expensive home in the otherwise modest area of Stillwater.

Despite becoming a millionaire as one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football, Gundy clearly still finds pleasure in a simple lifestyle that includes maintaining a ranch when he is not on the field.

Oklahoma State falls to 3-3 after third consecutive loss

The expectations for Gundy's Oklahoma State squad entering the 2024 season were fairly high and started off strong with a 3-0 beginning. Since then, the Cowboys have gone in the opposite direction, falling to 3-3 and failing to pick up a victory since Sept. 14.

While two losses to ranked opponents — Utah and Kansas State — are feasible, Oklahoma State was run off their own field by West Virginia in Week 7. Seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman continues to struggle as he threw for just 116 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the game. On the year, Bowman has a measly ratio of 12 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Preseason All-American running back Ollie Gordon II has also struggled, putting up just 384 rushing yards and three touchdowns through six games. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry so far and has failed to eclipse the century mark since the season opener against South Dakota State. Gordon has also not scored since Oklahoma State's Week 2 win over Arkansas.

With his team struggling, Gundy will lead the Cowboys into a midweek road contest against No. 13-ranked BYU on Oct. 18. The game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN, putting all eyes on the reeling unit.