Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart is drawing a lot of positive attention from scouts ahead of the Senior Bowl. The 2024 First-team All-SEC selection is projected as the seventh-best prospect at quarterback. That projection means Dart will likely be a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the latest news seems to disagree with this notion.

According to credible inside sources, NFL Rookie Watch has released a full report on Dart's current draft stock. In this post, the outlet provides an eye-opening comparison that the Ole Miss quarterback is receiving from scouts.

“Jaxson Dart is reportedly ‘rapidly rising' on NFL Draft boards even BEFORE he’s even performed at the Senior Bowl. There are rumors circling around scouting circles that the New York Giants ‘love' Dart as a prospect. Some NFL scouts even reportedly believe Dart is a ‘better prospect' than JJ McCarthy was last year. Dart’s intangibles, toughness, mobility, and accuracy are reportedly considered to be ‘elite' by multiple NFL GMs.”

Jaxson Dart fits the mold of a starting quarterback in the NFL

The 21-year-old has improved every year with Ole Miss football. This culminated in a senior season in which Dart threw for over 4,000 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. The Kaysville, Utah native additionally rushed for 495 yards and three touchdowns. These totals gave Dart the fourth-best QBR in the country. Gradual improvement throughout a college career is always a good sign for a prospect.

In addition, Dart is 6'2, 225 lbs, with solid arm strength and accuracy, as he completed 69.3% of his passes. Ole Miss football was in playoff contention throughout 2024. While head coach Lane Kiffin's team was ranked as high as No. 5 in September, unfortunately, upset losses to teams like Kentucky and Florida doomed the Rebels from making the twelve-team bracket.

Dart lost his composure against the Gators with two backbreaking interceptions. Decision-making is ultimately a question mark he'll have to deal with in this draft process. But being compared to JJ McCarthy is a great sign that Dart's stock is shooting up. The former Michigan QB was the No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and is still considered a talent with a very high ceiling.

With Dart's departure, Ole Miss football might have to undergo a rebuilding year under head coach Lane Kiffin. According to ESPN, the Rebels are currently the No. 25 team in the way-too-early rankings. Kiffin has rebuilt this team before, and it's fair to assume he'll do it again. The Rebels will be back in College Football Playoff contention sooner than everyone thinks.