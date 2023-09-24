The Ole Miss Rebels did not have a very good trip to Tuscaloosa. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin led his team to Bryant-Denny Stadium believing the Rebels could pull off an upset. Instead, they faltered on both ends of the field and suffered a 24-10 loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide — Ole Miss football's first of the 2023 college football season.

After the game, Kiffin kept it real and put the loss on himself while also showing respect to the Crimson Tide.

Sorry to let you guys down. We blew that one!! Came to win and didn’t get it done. Put it on me not our players ⁦@OleMissFB also give credit @AlabamaFTBL⁩ played really hard exp of defense. I will miss this match up 👎

Ole Miss football entered the matchup with a 3-0 record and coming off a 48-23 victory at home over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Rebels had momentum going into their first game in conference play of the year and even had the lead by the end of the first quarter of their date with the Crimson Tide. However, it was all Alabama the rest of the way, as Ole Miss football couldn't muster enough to keep in step with Kiffin's former team. (Kiffin used to be Alabama's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2016).

While the loss certainly hurts the stock of Ole Miss, at least the Rebels suffered that on the road against a ranked opponent. It will be interesting to see if they still end up with a place inside the Top 25 the next time the rankings are released.

Ole Miss will next take on the LSU Tigers at home in Week 5.