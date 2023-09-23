Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin raised some eyebrows on Saturday morning with his response to a question about playing against Alabama and Nick Saban. Ahead of their ranked SEC clash, Kiffin said that the meeting between he and Saban could be “our last time“, which will undoubtedly spark Saban retirement rumors once more. Here's what the Ole Miss football coach had to say, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

“We're excited for this opportunity today and you never know how many more you've got. Maybe this is our last time.”

Kiffin said “you never know how many more you've got”, indicating an uncertain future when it pertains to matchups against Alabama football and Saban.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Could Kiffin, a former assistant under Saban and a friend of the Crimson Tide coach, be strongly hinting at his retirement?

Or could Kiffin, infamously hard to decipher– particularly on social media- simply be voicing a cliche amid major changes in the SEC, which include the elimination of divisions.

As a result, Ole Miss football and Alabama won't be playing in 2024.

Saban, 71, has fought off age and retirement jabs from opposing coaches on the recruiting trail, and has even called the recent rumors “laughable”, saying he still loves what he's doing.

However, he recently told Tom Rinaldi during an interview on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff that he would consider retiring when he doesn't have “the same amount of enjoyment.”

Even amid an underachieving year last year and a slow start to the 2023 season, Saban still appears to enjoy being the coach of Alabama football.

But Kiffin's comments will definitely have people wondering.