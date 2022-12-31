By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans has declared for the NFL draft. The junior running back announced his decision on Friday.

In a tweet sent out by Zach Evans, he wrote, “I want to thank Coach Kiffin, Coach Blackwell, Coach Upton, and the rest of the Coaches, trainers, and staff members at Ole Miss. Thank you for helping me become the man and the player that I am today.”

Evans then went on to write, “After much prayer, I have decided to forego my remaining year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Zach Evans rose to prominence during his two seasons spent at TCU. Upon his arrival, he instantly made his presence felt. During his freshman season, he recorded 415 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 54 carries.

In an expanded role in 2021, Evans made his presence felt in the TCU backfield. He finished the season carrying the ball 92 times for 648 rushing yards and five touchdowns

Following his sophomore season, Zach Evans opted to transfer from TCU. Ultimately, he landed at Ole Miss. In 2022, he recorded the best outing of his collegiate career.

While playing in the high-powered Ole Miss offense, Evans set career highs across the board. He finished the campaign recording 936 rushing yards for nine touchdowns on 144 total carries.

Over his three seasons, Evans appeared in 27 total games. He finishes his collegiate career recording 1,999 rushing yards and 180 touchdowns on 290 carries.

Heading into the NFL draft, Zach Evans may very well be one of the first running backs selected. With his play style, he will make his presence felt in any backfield.