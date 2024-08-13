After exiting the first round of the post-Judgment Day era of WWE on the fallout edition of RAW after SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley decided to open up the Red Brand's return to the USA Network with a bang, shooting on why she's happy to be rid of Dominik Mysterio and how excited she is to defeat Liv Morgan once and for all.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about exactly what happened at SummerSlam. I’ve relived it in my head every single day since, and I’ve felt every single emotion that you could possibly feel in a situation like this. I’ve felt embarrassment, I’ve felt heartbreak, but right now, the feeling that I am feeling is, I’m really just p*ssed the h*ll off,” Rhea Ripley declared.

“Dominik, Dominik, you stabbed me in the back. And the thing is, and this is probably something that you’ve heard before, it just wasn’t deep enough! And then Liv Morgan. You managed to run away with my Championship, but the thing is, you can’t run forever. I’m Rhea Bloody Ripley, and it’s time that I remind Liv and Dom exactly who the h*ll I am. So I invite you both to come out to my-”

Unfortunately for Ripley, her promo time was cut before she could continue, with Morgan and Mysterio appearing in the crowd to cut her down to size.

Asked by Ripley for an explanation for his betrayal, Mysterio fought through the boos to tell the crowd exactly why he left his abusive relationship, which, funny enough, got pretty big cheers from the audience.

“You wanna know why I left you for Liv? (Speaks Spanish). I am a man and deserve to be treated like one. You tried to change me instead of letting me be me. And you know how embarrassing it was for you to be bossing me around? A grown man calling you Mami?” Dominik Mysterio asked. “And now, now I got a girl that calls me Daddy. She gives me tendies whenever I want. She lets me play video games whenever I want. She lets me be me. And she did something you could never do: Finally helping me beat my deadbeat dad.”

What gives? Is the crowd in Austin simply super into the chicken tendies/PS5 lifestyle, connecting with Mysterio for his arrested development? Or did WWE just accidentally turn Mysterio babyface, as everything he said is actually perfectly justifiable? Either way, considering Ripley was showered with “What?” chants during her own comments, that might have just happened by mistake.

The RAW crowd cheered on Dominik Mysterio but booed Rhea Ripley

With the crowd strangely on Dominik Mysterio's side, Rhea Ripley attempted to fire back at her former “Latino Heat,” only for the crowd to ask her, “What?” as she talked down to him.

“You know what, Dom?” Ripley asked. “I’m gonna say something that you probably haven’t heard for a long, long time. I’m proud of you. I’m proud of everything that you’ve accomplished the last couple of years. Watching you grow into the man that you are today, it’s one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, you finally did something for yourself and you, you won gold. We have been able to accomplish so much. But the one thing is, when it comes to your dad, I- I really, really just wanted you to beat him on your own, because I wanted there to be no excuse that you were better than him. But now I guess since you wanna start making your own decisions like a man, I should probably be proud of you for that too. The only problem is it’s the last decision that you’re ever gonna make.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, fortunately for WWE, things returned to the stasis world when Morgan began to talk, as the crowd appeared to like her least of all, even if Ripley wasn't too far behind.

“Oh my goodness, oh Rhea, please,” Morgan responded. “There’s only one thing- there’s only one thing you said that is true, and it’s that Dominik is a man and he’s all mine. I mean, look at yourself, Rhea, you quite literally have nothing. Look at yourself. You have no family, your real family’s a million miles away, and the family that you thought you found in the Judgment Day? I took them. They’re mine. Dominik? He’s mine. The Women’s World Championship? It’s mine. I’ll have Dominik’s sloppy seconds all day every day, and this Women’s Division is mine. Everything that you loved is mine.”

“Are you done? You’re done, yeah?” Ripley asked. “I would love you to shut the h*ll up. You said that you’ve taken everything from me, but that’s actually wrong. Look, you’ve taken a lot from me, yeah. A lot of my weak links. But the one thing that you really did wrong was you left me standing, Liv. And as long as I am standing, I am going to be coming for you. And you’re gonna have to kill me to stop me! And you know, it’s quite flattering that you love the sound of your own voice because, we’ve been able to find out exactly where you are.”

Before Morgan or Mysterio could respond, Damian Priest emerged from the back and began to fight with the duo, leading to a RAW match against Carlito and a Mixed-Tag match between the two couples at Bash in Berlin, with the exiled Judgment Day duo now (seemingly) known as the Terror Twins. All in all, a very curious development indeed.