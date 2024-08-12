While promoting It Ends With Us, Blake Lively broke down her character's Taylor Swift eras.

Speaking to Hits Radio, Lively was asked to describe her character, Lily Bloom, in three Swift eras. Her answers were Fearless, Lover, and Reputation.

“Fearless, when she's younger. Or Red, because there's still a little more life experience and age. But Fearless [for] when she first meets Ryle,” Lively explained. “Lover, and then Reputation. I mean, honestly, not really — it's really [The] Tortured Poets Department at the end. But Reputation, also.

“The Tortured Poets Department, what is beautiful about it is that that's the time in which she's doing the Eras Tour and then re-recording all of her music. That album, to me, captures all of her different ‘eras,' as the zeitgeist-y term, it's all of the different genres she has stepped into, all of the different colors of her own storytelling is in that the most, I think,” she added.

However, she made it clear that she is talking about the Anthology edition with its 15 extra songs — not the standard album. The Tortured Poets Department dropped on April 19, 2024, with the anthology edition coming just days later.

Reputation and Lover are two of Swift's older albums. The former came out in 2017, while the latter came out in 2019. Both are featured during each night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's relationship

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are friends — they recently attended Super Bowl LVIII to cheer for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift even describes herself as the godmother of Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids.

Additionally, in May 2024, Lively and Reynolds were seen at Swift's Eras Tour stop in Madrid. They were present along with their three daughters.

Lively is best known for his role in the TV series Gossip Girl from 2007-12. Her movie career gained steam with supporting roles in New York, I Love You, The Town, and Green Lantern. In Green Lantern, she starred alongside her now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

Over the past decade, Lively has starred in The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, A Simple Favor, The Rhythm Section, and IF. She also had a small cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. In 2021, Lively co-wrote, produced, and directed the music video for Swift's “I Bet You Think About Me.”

What is It Ends With Us?

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name, written by Colleen Hoover. Justin Baldoni directed the movie and starred in it as well. Christy Hall wrote the screenplay.

The movie follows a young entrepreneur, Lily Bloom, who meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni). They begin a romance and fall in love, which soon turns sour as Lily struggles with her past. She reconnects with an old friend who helps her navigate her relationship with Ryle, especially as his rage episodes worsen.

To its credit, It Ends With Us had a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. It made a reported $80 million worldwide — $50 million domestically and $30 million overseas — during its opening weekend.

That was still less than Deadpool and Wolverine, which made $54.1 million in its third weekend but beat out fellow new releases like Borderlands ($8.8 million) and Cuckoo ($3 million).

It Ends With Us is in theaters.