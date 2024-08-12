Whenever Sony calls about Uncharted 2 with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg will be ready to go.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his upcoming Netflix movie The Union (full interview Thursday), Wahlberg revealed he has not gotten the green light for Uncharted 2. Thus, he has not started growing out Sully's iconic mustache. However, “As soon as we get the green light,” he will start growing it.

At least it has not been complete radio silence. Wahlberg told ClutchPoints that he was just in a meeting with Sony president Josh Greenstein that morning. Greenstein is currently on a high thanks to It Ends With Us making $80 million during its opening weekend.

“He's celebrating his big success with Blake Lively at the box office this weekend,” said Wahlberg. “But we actually talked about it [Uncharted 2]. I think it's something that they definitely want to do. The first one was a big success, but [I've] definitely got to have the real mustache. I cannot do the fake mustache.”

What is Uncharted 2?

The first Uncharted movie is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. Ruben Fleischer directed it, and Wahlberg starred alongside Tom Holland, Sophia Ali, and Antonio Banderas.

As Mark Wahlberg acknowledged, Uncharted was a big hit, effectively launching Holland's second major franchise (after the MCU's Spider-Man). Uncharted grossed over $400 million at the box office.

The movie follows a young Nathan Drake (Holland), who is recruited by Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) for an adventure that pits them against Santiago Moncada (Banderas).

At the end of the movie, Nathan and Sully are still working together. Expect the duo to continue their partnership in the eventual Uncharted 2. Hopefully, Wahlberg will get his wish and don Sully's mustache for the entire movie this time around.

Who is Mark Wahlberg?

Mark Wahlberg is an award-winning actor who first gained fame for his part in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. After debuting in Renaissance Man, Wahlberg starred in Fear and Boogie Nights.

This helped launch the young star's career — he went on to lead blockbusters like The Perfect Storm, Planet of the Apes, and The Italian Job. A few years later, he received his first acting Oscar nomination for his performance in Martin Scorsese's The Departed.

Throughout the 2010s, Wahlberg starred in The Other Guys, The Fighter, Ted, Lone Survivor, Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Gambler, and the Daddy's Home franchise. His other notable credits include Patriots Day, Mile 22, Joe Bell, Infinite, and Father Stu.

Recently, Wahlberg has become a producer of most of his projects. In 2011, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture for producing The Fighter. He has also produced recent movies like Spenser Confidential, Father Stu, The Family Plan, and Arthur the King.

He is currently promoting Netflix's The Union. The movie teams Wahlberg and Halle Berry. He plays Mike, a construction worker recruited for a globe-trotting mission by his former high school girlfriend, Roxanne (Berry). Julian Farino directed The Union based on a script from Joe Barton and David Guggenheim.

Coming up, Wahlberg will reunite with his Daddy's Home 2 and Father Stu co-star Mel Gibson for Flight Risk. The thriller also stars Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery.