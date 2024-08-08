In a game that will be remembered for years, Team USA pulled off a stunning comeback against Serbia to secure a 95-91 victory and advance to the men’s basketball semi-final game at the Olympics, per CNN. The U.S. found themselves in a deep hole early on, trailing by as much as 17 points in the second quarter. Serbia, powered by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, came out blazing, throwing the Americans off with a tactical zone defense that completely stifled their usually unstoppable offense.

At halftime, the U.S. faced an 11-point deficit, and the third quarter didn’t offer much relief as Serbia continued to dominate from beyond the arc. Team USA's stars struggled to find their rhythm, with Serbia’s aggressive play and sharp shooting pushing the lead to 13 points heading into the final quarter. But the Americans, fueled by a relentless Joel Embiid and the cool-handed brilliance of LeBron James and Steph Curry, orchestrated a jaw-dropping fourth-quarter rally during this Olympics matchup. Curry’s clutch free throws in the final seconds sealed the win after an eye-watering iso bucket from Kevin Durant, capping off a 32-15 run that left Serbia—and the basketball world—stunned.

NBA Stars and Celebrities React to the Comeback

The thrilling finish sent shockwaves through the sports world, with NBA stars and celebrities taking to social media to express their excitement. Dwyane Wade, clearly impressed by Curry's performance, tweeted, “The Chef Curry game! 👨🏼‍🍳🔥🇺🇸,” a nod to Curry's game-high 36 points. Karl-Anthony Towns echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, “WHAT A GAME! #Olympics.”

Legends of the game also weighed in, showing respect for both teams. Manu Ginobili acknowledged Serbia’s effort, tweeting, “What a game!! Kudos to Serbia for an almost perfect game. #Respect. Semis were SO intense!!” Meanwhile, Pau Gasol congratulated Team USA on their victory while offering praise to Serbia, writing, “What an amazing game! Congrats @usabasketball on advancing to the final, and to #TeamSerbia – what a performance, you should be very proud! #Paris2024.”

Even content creators like Mark Phillips of RDCWorld couldn’t contain their excitement. Phillips, known for his iconic sports parodies, wrote, “IVE NEVER BEEN SO SCARED OMG THANK YOU STEPH ! EMBIID THANK YALL GOOD WIN USA,” saying what everyone felt while enjoying that game. We know Mark as one who always keeps it real!

As the dust settles on this epic showdown, all eyes now turn to the Olympics' gold medal game, where Team USA will face host nation France. The Americans may have avoided an all-time upset against Serbia, but they’ll need to bring their A-game once again to secure Olympic glory.