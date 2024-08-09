Jordan Chiles' coach, Cecile Landi, is speaking out over the accusation that the Olympian cheated after her score was updated, which resulted in her winning a bronze medal in the floor final.

After a user on Instagram wrote, “The coaches cheated so Jordan could get a medal! What a coincidence,” Landi fired back, declaring that Chiles had “EARNED that bronze medal.”

“Inquiries are a standard part of gymnastics competitions” and “scores can be adjusted up or down based on an inquiry,” according to the Associated Press.

Landi also responded to the user in a lengthy message to the Instagram user, explaining why she decided to send an inquiry to the judges about Chiles' score.

“I shouldn’t have to explain but I will ONCE Jordan’s highest possible SV on floor is a 5.9- At quals and team finals she received a 5.8 and we didn’t question it because we saw that not all elements were completed,” she wrote in the comment section of her post on Instagram congratulating Simone Biles and Chiles for their performance at the Olympics. “During floor finals, we thought I was better and being placed 5th with nothing to lose , I sent the inquiry so I wouldn’t regret not asking. I didn’t think it would be accepted and at my surprise it was. Jordan won this bronze medal and didn’t steal anything from anyone.”

She continued: “I simply did my job and fought for my athlete. Do I feel bad for the Romanian athlete? Of course I do! It was so sad and heartbreaking to see but it is the sport! You don’t have to like it but you do have to respect the outcome and more importantly respect Jordan and not drag her down because you disagree. She EARNED that bronze medal, her 1st individual Olympic medal and I couldn’t be more proud and excited!”

Fans responded to Landi's comment, writing, “thank you for explaining, while showing empathy Ana Barbosu. And thank you for being an example for coaches in general.”

Ana Bărbosu’s is a Romanian gymnast who was first awarded bronze before Landi inquiries about Chiles' score. Bărbosu raised the Romanian flag up when she found out that she had scored the bronze medal but after it was changed to reflect Chiles' win, Bărbosu left the arena in tears.

Chiles' bronze in the floor final was her second medal she won during the Olympics after Team USA won gold in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around.