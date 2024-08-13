Last week, the San Francisco 49ers added depth to their wide receiver room by signing former Carolina Panthers wideout Robbie Chosen to a contract. The Chosen signing comes as the 49ers continue to deal with the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk saga, reportedly looking for a trade partner for their disgruntled wide receiver as opposed to signing him to a long term contract extension that he's looking for.

Recently, head coach Kyle Shanahan broke down why he is such a big fan of the Robbie Chosen signing, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

“I’ve always been a fan of him, his whole career,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “Especially going back to the Jets. Just the speed he’s had, the way he plays for a guy who can run so fast. I always thought he played physical, ran his routes very well. When you’re a very good go runner, streak runner but also can run a slant, it’s a problem.”

Shanahan also broke down how Chosen's experience playing in the high octane Miami Dolphins' offense in 2023 will benefit him as he transition to what the 49ers are trying to do.

“Love that he has some experience in our offense, with just being with Miami last year. We got him in on a workout last week and he looked like what we’ve seen from Chosen in the past. We’re excited to get him on board at this time,” said Shanahan.

Chosen put together the best work of his career during his stint with the Carolina Panthers but also made some big plays last year for the Dolphins, including hauling in a long touchdown pass during their historic demolition of the Denver Broncos early on in the season.

A tumultuous offseason

While things haven't completely fallen off of the rails, it's safe to say that Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers were probably envisioning a bit of a smoother offseason than what they've had so far.

While they were able to sign running back Christian McCaffrey to an extension that will keep him around for the foreseeable future, the Aiyuk drama has hung a cloud over a franchise that is trying desperately to break through the Super Bowl-shaped door they've been knocking on for several years now.

Regardless of whether they keep Aiyuk or trade him, the 49ers will likely be the favorites to come out of the NFC once again, but their cause would certainly be aided by having one of the league's best wide receivers on their roster.