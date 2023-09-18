The release of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts album has been a smash hit. So much so, that the “Good 4 U” singer has hit an Ariana Grande Billboard milestone.

Guts debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Rodrigo's previous album, Sour, also debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, making her 2-for-2 when it comes to her debut albums.

This makes her the first woman since Grande to have her first two albums both debut atop the Billboard 200. Grande's first two albums, Yours Truly and My Everything, accomplished the same feat nearly a decade ago.

That's a huge landmark for Rodrigo. The young star continues to prove to be more than a one hit wonder with the release of Guts.

After Sour, Rodrigo's debut album, it was easy to write her off as a one hit wonder. That album included megahits including “Good 4 U,” “Driver's License,” and “Deja Vu.” How do you top that? Rodrigo did so tenfold with a sophomore album arguably even stronger than her first.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts album has been a smash hit and will give her momentum going into her second tour. In February 2024, Rodrigo will kick off the “Guts” world tour. After visiting theaters across the United States and Europe last year, Rodrigo will now make the leap to arena shows.

This includes stops in some of the most iconic venues in the world. Throughout her tour, Rodrigo will take Guts to the likes of Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, the United Center, 3Arena, the O2, and more. After going through America and Europe in the first half of 2024, Rodrigo will return to the United States in July. It'll wrap up with a four-night residency in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.