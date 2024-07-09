The United States is slated to face their neighbors in the north in the Olympics on Wednesday, but they'll be shorthanded. While the majority of Team USA's roster will play in the exhibition match, head coach Steve Kerr is holding out one key chess piece.

Star forward Kevin Durant will be out with a calf strain, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant won’t play against Canada tomorrow but that everyone else should,” Bontemps tweeted. “Durant missed his fourth straight practice with a calf strain.”

Kerr sounded off on Durant's ailment, via USA basketball writer Mike Hall.

“He's already doing plenty of things on the side,” Kerr said. “Not with the team yet, but strengthening, treatment. He said he's feeling a bit better, and we'll just keep taking it day-by-day, and it won't be long before he's out on the court with us.”

Durant is coming off of yet another quality season for the Phoenix Suns. The 35-year-old turned in 27.1 points per game on 52.3% shooting, with 6.6 rebounds and five assists across 75 regular-season contests. His Suns then got bounced in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by new Olympic teammate Anthony Edwards.

While the NBA season may have took a toll on Durant's aging legs, it shouldn't be a long-term issue, via The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“Durant, USA Basketball’s all-time leading scorer, did not participate in the team’s walkthrough Tuesday, nor in any of the full-contact portions of practices or team scrimmages in training camp, which opened Saturday on campus at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas,” Vardon wrote. “He was experiencing soreness before camp started and was held out as a precaution, team officials have said, as the injury is not believed to be serious.”

When can the squad expect the future Hall-of-Famer to be back in the lineup?

Durant's veteran presence will be vital to Team USA in the 2024 Olympics

One of the many good things about this year's American Olympics squad is its mixture of young and old talent. Durant is joined by fellow members of the NBA's “old guard,” such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kawhi Leonard. However, players like Edwards, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton could all benefit from Durant's tutelage.

Luckily for Team USA, Durant should be back well before the games start to count. The Group Stage doesn't begin until July 28th, when the team will face Serbia in Lille, France. Ideally, the “Slim Reaper” will be able to warm up in one or two exhibition matches before then, but the veteran should be able to get back up to speed quickly either way.