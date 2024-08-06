Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is one proud husband. He watched his wife, superstar gymnast Simone Biles, conquer her competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics for another big haul from the quadrennial sporting event. Biles won a total of three golds in the Paris Games and also a silver.

With some words, Owens expressed how proud he is of Biles, via social media.

“Making sure they don’t miss it this time!!!!! 😂❤️ I love you so much baby, so proud 🤞🏽,” wrote Owens on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday in a post that also includes a video of Biles walking off the podium with both her arms raised.

Owens was allowed by the Bears to go to Paris to watch Biles compete in person in the Olympics. He was excused from Chicago training camp practices from July 29 to August 3, so he was not able to see Biles compete in her final event in Paris live. Biles failed to medal in the beam event but got a silver in the floor exercise at Bercy Arena for what could be her last appearance in an Olympic competition.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said last July about Chicago giving Owens permission to make the trip to Paris, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it's going to be awesome. Go USA.”

Given that Biles participated in a ton of competitions in Paris, she probably just did not have enough left in the tank to score at least a gold on her final competitive day at the 2024 Olympics.

Owens recognized how taxing the schedule was for Biles.

“Unreal!!!! People wouldn’t understand man. Warriors,” Owens wrote in an X post while acknowledging the fact that Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competed in 17 routines at the Paris Games.

Fans react to Owens' proud husband post

Simone Biles solidifies legacy with incredible Paris Olympics stint

Biles' status as one of the greatest Olympians ever was already safe even before the 2024 Paris Olympics as she already had four golds from the previous two iterations of the Summer Games. But she further cemented her legacy in the Olympics by adding more to her astonishing medal collection.

Overall, Biles has seven gold medals — four from Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and three from Paris. She was part of the Team USA contingent in the 2020 Tokyo Games but she withdrew from a number of events because of “twisties.”

With seven golds, two silvers, and two bronze medals, it's hard to argue against Biles' lofty place in Olympic lore.