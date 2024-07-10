Team USA is gearing up for the 2024 Summer Olympics, and with their star-studded squad, it's clear that they are going to be the frontrunner to come away with the gold medal for their country. That isn't necessarily a given, though, as fans saw Team USA struggle and ultimately fail to earn a medal last year at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Everyone knows what's at stake for America, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Harris is certainly more heavily focused on helping run the country, she knows the Olympics are right around the corner, and it's safe to say she's expecting big things from the athletes that will be representing the country. Harris made a guest appearance at Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, and she relayed her simple message to the team as they prepare for the Games.

Kamala Harris hoping to see Team USA win gold at the 2024 Olympics

After struggling at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA loaded up for the Olympics in an effort to prove that they are still the top basketball powerhouse in the world. Given the amount of starpower on America's squad, which is led by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum, it's safe to say that expectations are very high for this squad.

Harris seems to feel that way as well. While the Olympics largely focus on the sports and games being played, there is a bit of a political tie-in as well, which is largely why it's on her radar. As is the case with every country, though, there's a sense of nationalism involved too, so it's not very surprising to see Harris pulling for her country's basketball team to go out and do what they are expected to do at the Games.

On paper, Team USA should absolutely blow the competition out of the water. Their roster is comprised almost solely of All-NBA players, and the only two guys on their roster who weren't All-Stars this past season in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White (who is set to replace Kawhi Leonard after he bowed out on Wednesday morning) just won a championship with the Boston Celtics. Beyond that, they both were part of the All-Defensive second team, so it's not like they are bad by any stretch of the imagination.

The game of basketball is played differently in the Olympics, though, so it takes awhile for these players to adapt to the different style of play. Still, the team's talent should prevail, especially when they have so many different options that they can turn to depending on the situation they find themselves facing. Harris wants to see this team win gold, and you can bet that basketball fans all around America feel the same way as she does.